The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Beer by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $764.87.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $449.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.39 and its 200-day moving average is $591.12.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

