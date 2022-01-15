Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after buying an additional 431,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

