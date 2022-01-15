Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $724,000 Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 884.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

