Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $438.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.64.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.