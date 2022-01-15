PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

UAA stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

