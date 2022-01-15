Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

PTMN stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

In related news, CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

