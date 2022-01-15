PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $741,000 Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.