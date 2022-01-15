MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 2,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTSI opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

