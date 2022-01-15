MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $247,260.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $84.26 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 164.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

