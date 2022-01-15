Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after buying an additional 234,326 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

NYSE SRC opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

