Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Timken worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

