Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,067,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,860,000 after buying an additional 3,924,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $16,457,469.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

