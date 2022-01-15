Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 573 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,923,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,066,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $48,108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $824,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.