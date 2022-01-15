Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Choice Hotels International worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 71,368 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.89.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

