Swiss National Bank Makes New $10.78 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $91,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.88. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

