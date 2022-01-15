Swiss National Bank Has $10.39 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of United Bankshares worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

