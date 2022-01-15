Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Semtech worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,561,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $2,523,409. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.