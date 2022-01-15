Paul T. Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.99 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

