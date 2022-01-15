Citigroup Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $37.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLUG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

