United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 724,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,135,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 874.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 402,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

