Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Xerox worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xerox by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Xerox by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 443,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 360,994 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRX. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

