Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.99% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNP opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $148.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

