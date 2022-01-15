AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in AptarGroup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

