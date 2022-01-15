Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

