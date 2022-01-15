Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

