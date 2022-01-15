Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 62,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ARAY stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $385.50 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

