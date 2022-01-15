Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 20,850 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) by 572.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of UP opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

