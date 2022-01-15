Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

