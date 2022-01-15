DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,068,000 after buying an additional 224,911 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC opened at $33.99 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

