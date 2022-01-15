Advisory Services Network LLC Has $228,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.