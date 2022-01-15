Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $31,000 in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHS stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

