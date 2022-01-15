Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 498 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

