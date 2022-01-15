State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 598 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Colfax worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

