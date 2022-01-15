Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 121,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,508,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $343.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.19 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.61.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

