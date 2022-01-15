TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Hub Group worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $6,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

