TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 196,520 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,520 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Celestica worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Celestica by 8.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Celestica Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.