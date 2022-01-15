Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Sell

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $239.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.53. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 363.41, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.77. SiTime has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

