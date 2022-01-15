Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $244.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.43.

Shares of PCTY opened at $196.37 on Thursday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

