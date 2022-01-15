WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 26,241 shares.The stock last traded at $102.08 and had previously closed at $102.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTN. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 324.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 38.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.