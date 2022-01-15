Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $290.04. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
