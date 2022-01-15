Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $290.04. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

