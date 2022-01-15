ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 1,602.2% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $1.5492 dividend. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNGSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

