Citigroup Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $230.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.
CAT opened at $228.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.14. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 42,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
