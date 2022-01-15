Citigroup Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $230.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

CAT opened at $228.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.14. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 42,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

