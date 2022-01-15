NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $106.01

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.01, but opened at $103.37. NetEase shares last traded at $103.21, with a volume of 10,720 shares trading hands.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Get NetEase alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.