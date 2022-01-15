PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading Up 5.1%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.85. Approximately 49,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,061,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.