Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 53,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

