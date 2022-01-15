Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $24.60.
About Wesfarmers
Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.
