Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 6.43%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.