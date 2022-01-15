Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $32,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $174.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.38. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.20 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

