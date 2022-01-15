Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.97 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

