Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

XSD stock opened at $226.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.71.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

