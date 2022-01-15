Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after acquiring an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after buying an additional 230,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 303,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $79.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $56.18 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.